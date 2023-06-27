Joker, Deadpool 2 Star Zazie Beetz Reveals Her Dream Superhero Role

Zazie Beetz, who has starred in fan-favorite comic book movies like 2018’s Deadpool 2 and 2019’s Joker, recently revealed the superhero she wants to play the most in a feature film.

Which superhero role is on Zazie Beetz’s wishlist?

In an interview with Inverse, Beetz explained that with two superhero movies already under her belt, “I can’t be playing too many superhero types of movies!” However, the actor shared that she would pounce at the chance to play Catwoman. “She’s just so iconic, and it’s already been done so many times,” said Beetz. “I don’t know, she’s just cool, and I feel like I am a cat at heart myself.”

Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Selina Kyle/Catwoman first appeared in DC Comics‘ Batman #1 (1940) as an adversary for the Caped Crusader. However, she has also been depicted as an antihero, working alongside Batman. The character is also well known for her decades-long romance with both Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego, Batman.

As Beetz mentioned, Catwoman has been adapted to film several times, most notably in the 1992 film Batman Returns where she was played by Michelle Pfeiffer. Other actors to have taken on the role include Lee Meriwether in Batman (1966), Halle Berry in Catwoman (2004), Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), and Zoë Kravitz in The Batman (2022). Catwoman also appeared in the 1966 Batman television series, portrayed by both Julie Newmar and Eartha Kitt, and in the 2010s Batman prequel series, Gotham, played by Camren Bicondova for the majority of the show’s run and by Lili Simmons in the series finale.

With Kravitz reportedly set to return as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, it remains to be seen if the beloved DC character will also appear in James Gunn’s forthcoming Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold, which will be part of the new DC Universe. At this time, the only Batman characters confirmed to be appearing in the film are Bruce Wayne/Batman and his son, Damian.

As for Beetz, DC fans can see her reprising the role of Sophie Dumond in next year’s Joker: Folie à Deux — the hotly anticipated sequel to Joker. Joaquin Phoenix is also back as the title character with Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn. The Joker sequel is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.