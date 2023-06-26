James Gunn on Joining DC: ‘There Had Been Spectacular Missteps’

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn discussed the DCEU with Michael Rosenbaum and noted that he knew there’d be difficulties when he accepted the role of Co-CEO.

What did James Gunn say about becoming DC Studios’ Co-CEO?

While on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Gunn explained that he was aware beforehand that becoming DC Studios Co-CEO would come with a challenging period of time and that there had been “spectacular missteps” in the past.

“I knew there was going to be a period of hardship and I knew that there had been spectacular missteps in the past with all sorts of different choices,” Gunn noted.

Check out that section of the podcast below:

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include the Gunn-directed Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.

In the meantime, DC’s The Flash — which was given the go-ahead during the Walter Hamada regime — is playing in theaters. Two more films green-lit under Hamada — Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — are slated to debut in theaters later this year.