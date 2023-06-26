Logan director James Mangold has revealed his thoughts on Deadpool 3 and the Marvel Studios sequel’s use of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

What did James Mangold say about Deadpool 3?

In an interview with Variety, Mangold stated that a part of him wishes that Marvel would “let it be” when it came to Logan, though he knew that “there was always going to be another Wolverine.”

“I can’t say that there’s a part of me that doesn’t wish that we’d let it be,” the director said. “But there was always going to be another Wolverine. There could be a baby Wolverine and a cartoon Wolverine. As much liquid as they can squeeze out of that rag, they’re going to try to. I don’t measure my success on a movie like Logan with whether we ended the conversation. I ended my conversation.”

Besides Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character, actors who have been confirmed for the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo film include Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Hugh Jackman will also appear in the sequel as Logan/Wolverine, marking his first official appearance in the Deadpool franchise. Archive footage of the actor from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine was previously used in Deadpool 2.

Additionally, it has been rumored that Jackman will be joined by his original X-Men film trilogy co-stars Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden in the film, who will be reprising their roles as X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively.

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen round out the ensemble cast in undisclosed roles. Deadpool 3 is currently in production with Shawn Levy at the helm, directing from a screenplay written by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, along with Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy. The hotly-anticipated sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.