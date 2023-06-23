Superman: Legacy Casting Decisions Will Be Made ‘as Early as Next Week’

It sounds like DC Studios and James Gunn may be very close to making some major Superman: Legacy casting decisions.

When will Superman: Legacy casting decisions be made?

Insider Jeff Sneider reported on the most recent episode of The Hot Mic that DC is “going to try to announce” the actors for Superman, Lois, and possibly Lex Luthor at San Diego Comic-Con, which is set to take place from July 20 to July 23. He also stated that the casting decisions themselves could be made “as soon as next week.”

“They’re going to try to announce Superman and Lois and maybe Lex at Comic-Con,” Sneider said. “Maybe they’ll trot them out. I don’t know if that secret will hold. It seems like a decision will be made relatively soon — possibly as soon as next week.”

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” reads the movie’s official synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy is expected to enter production in early 2024 ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on July 11, 2025. The film will mark the first live-action, big-screen project to be green-lit and produced under Gunn and Peter Safran’s regime as co-heads of DC Studios.

In the meantime, DC’s The Flash — which was given the go-ahead during the Walter Hamada regime — is playing in theaters. Two more films green-lit under Hamada — Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — are slated to debut in theaters later this year.