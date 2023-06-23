2 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Versions Are Playing in Theaters

One of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s editors has confirmed that there are at least two different versions of the Sony Pictures Animation sequel playing in theaters.

Are there different versions of Across the Spider-Verse in theaters?

Across the Spider-Verse editor Andrew Leviton confirmed Twitter user @balisonqs‘ findings about there being multiple versions of the Spider-Verse sequel playing in theaters, stating, “I was wondering when people might start noticing…”

Balisonqs’ original tweet features two slightly different clips of an early scene from the movie where Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 asks his personal assistant Lyla to send backup. One version of the scene features Lyla crouching and pointing at Miguel while the other shows her taking a selfie of Miguel with the dog filter.

I was wondering when people might start noticing… https://t.co/E6G9tUXmDE — Andy! Leviton (@AlliterAndy) June 23, 2023

Another user, @tapurambles, posted that their version of the movie also featured slightly different dialogue from the movie’s villain, The Spot, at one point in the film, suggesting that there could potentially be more than two versions.

the spot also has slightly different dialogue in that hologram flashback before he uses his own collider, in the version i watched he says "-which would… not be good" but in the most widespread version online he goes "oh what the heck" — Tapu (@tapurambles) June 22, 2023

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the Marvel movie’s synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

The film was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Greta Lee as Lyla, Andy Samberg, and more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Aditya Sood and the first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, are executive producing.