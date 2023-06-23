James Gunn on the Hardest Part of Casting & Executive Approval

DC Studios Co-CEO and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn has spoken about the hardest part of the casting process and how executive approval works.

What did James Gunn say is the hardest part of the casting process?

On his Bluesky profile, Gunn was asked what the hardest part of casting is for him. He explained that “when actors go this far in the process, you really get to know them and like them.” Because of this familiarity and since “they are all there because they’re incredibly talented and have worked hard,” Gunn finds the most difficult part of the process to be telling someone “they don’t have the job.”

Gunn was also asked about if he has to show test screenings to Warner Bros. to get approval for his Superman casting. The director explained that he’ll show CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav the footage, but that Zaslav trusts Gunn and his crew with casting decisions.

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.