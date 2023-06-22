Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 4K & Blu-ray Release Date Revealed

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 4K, Blu-ray, and digital release dates have been set, and they aren’t too far off.

The Marvel Studios sequel will release digitally on July 7, 2023 and will then release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 1, 2023. The bonus features include two featurettes (The Imperfect, Perfect Family and Creating Rocket Raccoon), several deleted scenes, a gag reel, and director’s commentary.

“In the film, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days,” reads the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel’s synopsis. “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was directed by James Gunn and was released in theaters on May 5. The sequel heavily features the backstory of Rocket — the armed and snarky raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper — and his history with the film’s villain, The High Evolutionary (played by Chukwudi Iwuji).