Report: Rey Skywalker Star Wars Movie Title & Shooting Date Revealed

The title for the upcoming Rey Skywalker-focused Star Wars movie has reportedly been set alongside the film’s shooting date.

What is the title of the Rey Skywalker Star Wars movie?

Production Weekly (via World of Reel) notes that the movie is set to shoot in April 2024 and that its title is Star Wars: New Jedi Order — a name that is nearly identical to the series of Star Wars Expanded Universe novels that were released from 1999 to 2003. The report also mentions a May 22, 2026 release date for the film.

“Set roughly 15 years after Rey’s victory over Palpatine and the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” reads the synopsis from the report. “The sequel delves into Rey’s courageous endeavor to restore the Jedi Order, where she assumes the role of a mentor to two promising young students — a girl and a boy. As their training progresses, it becomes evident that the girl possesses an extraordinary abilities, destined to emerge as the future leader.”

The movie is being directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. It will star Daisy Ridley as Rey, who last appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, which she described as her favorite filming experience.