James Gunn & Pom Klementieff ‘Keep Talking’ About a DCU Role

DC Studios Co-CEO and director James Gunn has been in talks with actress and frequent collaborator Pom Klementieff about a DCU role and cat videos.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Klementieff was asked about if she has an ongoing conversation with Gunn about getting a potential DC Universe role.

“Yeah,” she told the outlet. “Yeah, we keep talking.”

Gunn himself replied to this news on Twitter, confirming that Klementieff is one of his favorite collaborators. The director also noted that the two of them talk more about cat videos that Klementieff sends him each day than they do about the DCU.

Well, not as often as we talk about the cat videos she sends me multiple times a day but, yes, of course, @PomKlementieff is one of my favorite collaborators! https://t.co/c9zCJYMTUt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 21, 2023

Have Pom Klementieff and James Gunn worked together before?

Gunn and Klementieff have previously worked together on all three of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and the 2021 DCEU movie The Suicide Squad.

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.