Deadpool 3 Rumors Hint at Multiple Deadpool, Wolverine Variants

New rumors suggest that Marvel Studios‘ Deadpool 3 will feature multiple multiversal variants of both Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

According to Marvel scooper CanWeGetSomeToast on Twitter, the next Deadpool film will feature more than two versions of the Merc With a Mouth. In a follow-up post, they added, “Deadpool isn’t the only character getting multiple variations. We’re also going to get at LEAST one other Wolverine in [Deadpool 3].”

Deadpool isn’t the only character getting multiple variations. We’re also going to get at LEAST one other Wolverine in #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/fPF7lEN6fi — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) June 20, 2023

While unconfirmed, the idea of Deadpool 3 featuring multiple versions of its lead heroes from across the multiverse does track with persistent rumors that the film will prominently feature the Time Variance Authority (TVA). An organization dedicated to eliminating temporal anomalies, the TVA was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ series Loki.

Deadpool joins the MCU in Deadpool 3

Following the first two Deadpool films, which took place in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movie universe, the tentatively titled Deadpool 3 will see Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool make the jump to the MCU. He won’t be alone, however, with the upcoming threequel also featuring Jackman’s return as James “Logan” Howlett/Wolverine. Jackman last played Wolverine in Fox’s 2017 film Logan, which was originally meant to be his farewell to the character.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick — who wrote Fox’s Deadpool and Deadpool 2 — return to pen the script for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 alongside comic book writer Zeb Wells. The film is helmed by Shawn Levy, who previously directed Reynolds in 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy and Netflix’s The Adam Project.

Deadpool 3 is currently slated to open in theaters on May 3, 2024.