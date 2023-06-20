Michael Shannon on Turning Down Star Wars Role: ‘I Don’t Find Them Interesting’

Man of Steel and The Flash star Michael Shannon has revealed that he turned down a role in Star Wars due to a lack of interest in blockbuster films.

What did Michael Shannon say about “giant movies” like Star Wars?

While speaking with Empire, the actor revealed that he turned down a role in Star Wars since he doesn’t find franchise movies interesting.

“I’m always a bit wary about those giant movies,” Shannon stated (via Insider.) “Because they take a lot of time and I don’t find them very stimulating to work on. I don’t ever want to get stuck in a franchise. I don’t find them interesting and I don’t want to perpetuate them. If I’m making something, I want there to be some kind of purpose to it — I don’t want to make mindless entertainment … The world doesn’t need more mindless entertainment. We’re inundated with it,”

Shannon recently reprised his role as General Zod in DC Studios’ The Flash, which was directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson. It stars Ezra Miller as Scarlet Speedster/Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck who will reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

It is executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti serving as producers. The film is now available in theaters worldwide.