James Gunn Reveals If Batman Has Been Cast Yet in the DCU

DC Studios Co-CEO and director James Gunn has opened up about whether or not the actor featured at the end of The Flash will play Batman in the DC Universe going forward.

Has Batman been cast yet in the DCU?

In a post on Bluesky, Gunn was tagged in a prediction that stated that George Clooney, who appeared at the end of The Flash as Bruce Wayne to signify the changed timeline, would play Bruce Wayne but not Batman. Rather, Batman would be played by Chris O’Donnell, who played the role of Dick Grayson/Robin in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. O’Donnell would once again be Dick Grayson, though this Grayson would have graduated to become Batman, as he did for a period in the comics.

Gunn shot down the speculation by noting that Batman in the DC Universe would be Bruce Wayne and that the character hasn’t been cast yet. This means that Bruce Wayne won’t be played by George Clooney in The Brave and the Bold and the larger DC Universe, though how that works with The Flash’s ending is currently unclear.

James Gunn first announced The Brave and the Bold, back in January alongside a whole slate of DC Studios projects like Creature Commandos and Swamp Thing.

The film will be based on Grant Morrison’s acclaimed Batman and Robin run, which introduced the assassin-raised son of Bruce Wayne to readers. Gunn also said that The Brave and the Bold will be “the beginning of sort of the Bat-Family in the DCU.” It is being directed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti.

Muschietti’s most recent DC movie, The Flash, is now playing in theaters. It stars Ezra Miller as Flash/Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.