James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Live-Action Lex Luthor

DC Studios Co-CEO and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn has revealed who his favorite live-action Lex Luthor actor is.

Who is James Gunn’s favorite Lex Luthor?

While on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Gunn and Rosenbaum discussed Lex Luthor as a character and the possibility of there being a Lex in Superman: Legacy. In the midst of the discussion, the director revealed that Rosenbaum’s turn as Luthor in The CW series Smallville was his favorite iteration of the character in live-action.

“You are the best Lex, let’s admit it,” Gunn stated. “We know you’re the best Lex.” When Rosenbaum asserted that the director was “being funny,” Gunn confirmed that he wasn’t joking.

“I’m not being funny — you’re the best Lex. Definitely … But not right for my movie. I didn’t say there was even a Lex in it.”

“Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas,” reads the DC Universe movie’s official synopsis. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Superman: Legacy is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, July 11, 2025.