The Flash Deleted Scenes Include Sasha Calle in R-Rated Fights

DC Universe newcomer Sasha Calle has teased fans about The Flash deleted scenes for Warner Bros’ newest superhero movie. Speaking with Collider, she confirmed that some of the Supergirl fight sequences she shot didn’t make the final cut because there were a “little too rated R.”

“I did a lot of stunts for that [silo] scene and some, I think, were a little too rated R [laughs], and they ended up kind of, you know, bringing it in,” Calle teased. “There are so many visual effects, but maybe one day I can ask Andy to let me see them because there were so many, and as much as I love stunts, I would love to see it. I would love to see the wholeness of those shots.”

Calle is the fourth actress to take on the mantle of Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in live-action, following the footsteps of Helen Slater in the 1984 film, Laura Vandervoort in Smallville, and Melissa Benoist in The CW’s Arrowverse shows. This marks The Young and the Restless actress’ feature acting debut.

Who’s the Cast of The Flash Movie?

DC Studios’ The Flash movie is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson. It stars Ezra Miller as Scarlet Speedster/Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck who will reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

It is executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti serving as producers. The film is now available in theaters worldwide.