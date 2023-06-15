After plenty of fan speculation online, it sounds like Harrison Ford‘s Thunderbolt Ross may indeed become Red Hulk in the Marvel Studios sequel Captain America: Brave New World.

Insider @CanWeGetToast tweeted that Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross will be the Red Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. The insider implies in a later tweet that Ford’s questioning of “what is a Red Hulk” in a recent interview was the actor being coy rather than actually being unaware of the character, noting that “he knows.”

Yes. For anyone else who doesn’t know, Thunderbolt Ross’s Red Hulk played by Harrison Ford will be in #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld. https://t.co/1t7Fraw51E pic.twitter.com/jLTbaBcW6B — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) June 13, 2023

Who is Red Hulk?

In the comics, General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross/Red Hulk is an antagonist to Bruce Banner/Hulk who serves as an uninhibited but intelligent foil to the hero, though Red Hulk’s identity was unknown when he first debuted. The character of Thunderbolt Ross was originally played by William Hurt, who passed away in 2022. Following the actor’s passing, Harrison Ford was chosen to take on the role in the Captain America sequel.

Captain America: Brave New World will be directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film features Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who has now officially taken on the mantle of the MCU’s new Captain America.

Mackie will be joined by returning Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who are once again playing the roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively, as well as MCU newcomer Shira Haas as Sabra.