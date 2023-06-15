The Incredible Hulk Disney+ Release Date Revealed for Early MCU Movie

The official Hulk Twitter account has revealed The Incredible Hulk Disney+ release date for the Edward Norton-led 2008 Hulk movie.

The Incredible Hulk is set to debut on Disney+ on Friday, June 16. The movie was the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 2008’s Iron Man and features a post-credits scene with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

You can see the announcement tweet below:

Originally released in 2008, The Incredible Hulk stars Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, Tim Blake Nelson, Ty Burrell, and William Hurt. The film received mostly mixed reviews when it premiered and is typically regarded as one of the less important entries in the film franchise.

While Norton’s turn as Bruce Banner wasn’t lambasted, he was eventually replaced in the role by Mark Ruffalo, who has since gone on to star as the character in future films. Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky/Abomination, the antagonist of The Incredible Hulk, briefly appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in a cage match with Benedict Wong’s Wong then had a substantial role in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.