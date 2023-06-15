James Mangold’s Star Wars Movie Will Be a Force Origin Story

In a recent interview with io9, Oscar-nominated filmmaker James Mangold has opened up about his upcoming Star Wars movie, which centers around the Dawn of the Jedi era. Mangold recalled Lucasfilm executives, including President Kathleen Kennedy, were instantly excited about his idea of exploring the origins of The Force when he first pitched the project to them. “When I mentioned to Kathy the idea that I had about going backward—really far backward—I was surprised that it excited her and the other wonderful people she works with at Lucasfilm,” the Logan director said.

He revealed that his prequel idea allows him creative freedom, as his story won’t be held back the franchise’s existing lore. “For me, it’s about, I want to be part of the saga, but I also don’t want to be holding so much lore in the air that you can hardly tell a story,” Mangold said. ” And what I really wanted to do, what I told her, was just can we make a kind of the Ten Commandments of the Force, you know? A kind of origin story of how the Force came to be known, understood, wielded, and harnessed.”

Lucasfilm’s Upcoming Star Wars Movies

James Mangold’s untitled Star Wars movie will be set thousands of years before the events of George Lucas’ A New Hope. This marks Mangold’s latest collaboration with Lucasfilm after directing the upcoming fifth and final installment to the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

In addition, the studio is also developing two other major Star Wars movies including director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s upcoming project which features the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker. The untitled movie will be set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, with Rey trying to rebuild a new Jedi Order. As for the second one, it is being developed as a major crossover event which will wrapped up the stories of the studio’s Disney+ shows The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and more. The project will be directed by The Clone Wars and Rebels creator Dave Filoni.