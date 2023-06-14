The Spider Within Photo Teases a Tense Miles in Upcoming Spider-Verse Short

The first Spider-Man: The Spider Within photo has been revealed for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse short.

The Wrap first posted the first image from the Marvel short film that follows Miles as he deals with anxiety and the pressure that comes with being Spider-Man at his age. The image shows Miles sitting at his window sill with a nervous look on his face, surrounded by a colorful background.

Check out the Spider-Man: The Spider Within photo below:

Who is making Spider-Man: The Spider Within?

The Spider Within short is directed by Dampier from a screenplay written by Khalla Amazon. The creative team also includes VFX supervisor Clara Chan, animation supervisor Joe Darko, LENS program producer Michelle Raimo Kouyate, and program producer David Schulenburg.

It is a part of Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks’ new mentorship program LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers). The initiative aims to provide high-potential candidates from underrepresented groups an opportunity to gain leadership experience. It is directed by Jarelle Dampier.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Greta Lee as Lyla, Andy Samberg, and more.