DC Studios Hires Ana Nogueira as Project Writer

Ana Nogueira has been hired by DC Studios to write some of its upcoming projects in the new DC Universe.

Ana Nogueira’s bio on the NYWIFT website reveals that the writer and actress is “currently working under an overall deal for DC writing some of their most secret and coveted projects.” It also notes that Nogueira is the first writer to be put under contract at DC.

Who is Ana Nogueira?

Ana Nogueira is both a writer and an actress. She wrote the 2016 play Empathitrax and wrote and starred in the 2018 short film We Win. Alongside being set to adapt the short story Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters, Nogueira penned an upcoming play titled Which Way to the Stage. As an actress, she has appeared on shows like Hightown, The Vampire Diaries, The Blacklist, and The Michael J. Fox Show.

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.