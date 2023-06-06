Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Final Trailer Features Plenty of Robot Battles

The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts final trailer has been released by Paramount, showing off more of the new movie’s explosive clashes between the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons.

The trailer also previews stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback’s characters as they come to terms with the war they’ve stumbled into between the various different Transformer factions. You can also read our review of the movie here.

“Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons,” says the synopsis for the upcoming movie.

Check out the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts final trailer below:

Who is in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is being helmed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay written by Joby Harold. It stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, and more. The movie is set to release in theaters on June 9, 2023. There will also be an early access fan event showing a couple of days before.