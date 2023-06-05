The Flash Clip Shows Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Learning About Superman

Michael Keaton‘s Batman learns all about Superman from The Flash (Ezra Miller) in a new clip from the upcoming DC Universe movie, The Flash.

Why is Michael Keaton’s Batman retired in The Flash?

The Flash Film News shared The Flash clip on Twitter, which features Barry Allen explaining to Keaton’s Caped Crusader that they need to find Superman since he was able to stop General Zod (Michael Shannon) the first time around (in 2013’s Man of Steel). The clip also reveals that Keaton’s Bruce Wayne has been out of the crime-fighting game for some time now, having successfully made Gotham one of the safest cities in the world. Despite Barry’s attempts at persuading the aged hero, Bruce decides to “pass” on using his detective skills to find Barry’s missing super friend.

Check out the brand new international The Flash clip below:

This might be a little on the nose.

A brand new international clip from The Flash featuring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/yo2jh7qk58 — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) June 5, 2023

The Flash marks Keaton’s first time playing Batman in almost 30 years. He previously stepped into the cape and cowl for Tim Burton’s 1989 superhero classic, Batman, and reprised the role in the 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. Keaton is one of two actors slated to appear in The Flash as the Dark Knight, with Ben Affleck also reprising his role as the Dark Knight from previous DCU movies, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In addition to Miller, Keaton and Affleck, the upcoming superhero film stars Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. Gal Gadot and Jeremy Irons will also appear as Wonder Woman and Alfred Pennyworth, respectively.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti and executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti serving as producers. The DC Studios-produced film is scheduled to open in theaters on June 16.