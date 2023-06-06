Blue Beetle Photo Shows Xolo Maridueña Ready to Blast

A new Blue Beetle photo has been revealed, showing Xolo Maridueña‘s Jaime Reyes with two glowing blaster arms.

Empire has revealed an exclusive photo of Maridueña in his Blue Beetle suit in the movie. With a stern expression, the character is holding out his arms, which have glowing blasters for hands.

Check out the new Blue Beetle photo below:

EXCLUSIVE ?#BlueBeetle star Xolo Maridueña is gearing up for sequels and crossover movies.



'If we get one movie, or a trilogy and fold this into the Justice League, we’re ready for the whole nine,' he tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/g6SLyMV3bW pic.twitter.com/fZhv2vA1dA — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 5, 2023

In the same article, the lead actor was asked if he’s optimistic about being part of DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe.

“If we get one movie or a trilogy and fucking fold this into the Justice League shit, we’re ready for the whole nine,” Maridueña answered. “For me and Angel [Manuel Soto, director] and the team, we kicked ass with this movie. It just depends on numbers.”

What is Blue Beetle about?

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) from a screenplay adapted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña stars in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films’ first stand-alone Latino-led superhero movie as Mexican American teenager, Jaime Reyes.

Joining Maridueña are Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine (Breaking Through) as Penny, and Belissa Escobedo (Sex Appeal, Hocus Pocus 2) as Milagro Reyes, George Lopez (The Spy Next Door) as Uncle Rudy, Adrianna Barraza (Babel) as Nana, Elpidia Carrillo (Predator) as Rocio, and Damián Alcázar (Narcos) as Alberto.