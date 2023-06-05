The Brave and the Bold Director Announced for Batman DCU Movie

It sounds like a filmmaker who’s familiar with DC will be The Brave and the Bold‘s director for the upcoming DC Universe Batman movie.

Who will be The Brave and the Bold director?

One Take News has reported that Andy Muschietti — director of the upcoming DC Studios movie The Flash — will direct The Brave and the Bold. The outlet confirmed the news with multiple sources and noted that when Narcity asked the filmmaker what he would do if he directed a Batman movie, he stated, “I don’t think I can talk to that yet.”

James Gunn first announced The Brave and the Bold back in January alongside a whole slate of DC Studios projects like Creature Commandos and Swamp Thing.

The film will be based on Grant Morrison’s acclaimed Batman and Robin run, which introduced the assassin-raised son of Bruce Wayne to readers. Gunn also said that The Brave and the Bold will be “the beginning of sort of the Bat-Family in the DCU.”

Muschietti’s most recent DC movie, The Flash, is set to release in theaters on June 16. It stars Ezra Miller as Flash/Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who will reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.