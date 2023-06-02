The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti has revealed how she and director Andy Muschietti asked Michael Keaton to be in the DC Universe movie.

What did Barbara Muschietti say to Michael Keaton to get him to join The Flash?

While speaking with Gizmodo, Muschietti revealed that the duo took Batman star and acting icon Michael Keaton to lunch and explained their story, leading Barbara to tell the star they couldn’t make the movie without him.

“And in moments like that you just have to lean in,” Barbara stated. “As we sat with him at a lovely lunch, we told him that we couldn’t make the movie without him. And he boarded the train.”

DC Studios’ The Flash movie is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson. It stars Ezra Miller as Flash/Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck who will reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

The film is executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti serving as producers. It is slated to arrive in theaters on June 16.