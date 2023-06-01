The Flash Movie Honored Zack Snyder’s DCEU

According to The Flash director Andy Muschietti, the upcoming DC Studios movie “honored” Zack Snyder’s DCEU.

How does The Flash honor the Zack Snyder’s DCEU?

Muschietti spoke to Cinemablend and was asked if he had shown the upcoming movie to frequent DCEU director Zack Snyder. Though Snyder hadn’t seen the movie yet, Muschietti was confident that The Flash does right by the universe he made.

“I would love Zack to watch this movie,” the director stated. “I think we honored the part of the movie that he created in terms of characters and characterizations. And cast. So, I think he would enjoy it.”

DC Studios’ The Flash movie is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson. It stars Ezra Miller as Flash/Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, along with Keaton and Ben Affleck who will reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to.”

The film is executive produced by Marianne Jenkins, with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti serving as producers. It is slated to arrive in theaters on June 16.