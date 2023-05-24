Liev Schreiber Explains Why Sabretooth Wasn’t In Logan

X-Men Origins: Wolverine star Liev Schreiber has revealed why he and the character of Sabretooth didn’t appear in Logan alongside Hugh Jackman.

Why wasn’t Liev Schreiber/Sabretooth in Logan?

Schreiber recently looked back at some of his major roles for GQ. When the actor was asked why he didn’t return for 2017’s Logan, Schreiber said that he simply wasn’t asked, though he’d have loved to reprise the villainous character.

“They didn’t ask me,” Schreiber confirmed. “No, I mean, I don’t think he was part of that story, you know? He wasn’t part of that story. I would have loved to bring Victor back, anytime anywhere, but he wasn’t part of that narrative. I wonder if I’m getting a little long in the tooth, so to speak, but probably not for Sabretooth.”

Liev Schreiber first played Victor Creed/Sabretooth in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The movie portrayed Victor as Logan’s half-brother, with the two experiencing many historic moments together due to their extended lifespans. Though the movie itself received largely negative reviews from fans for its story and portrayal of Deadpool, the opening scene with Schreiber and Jackman is still looked upon fondly by X-Men fans.