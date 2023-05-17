James Gunn: There’s ‘No Real Chance’ of a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4

Since he’s already set as the Co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 is likely to never happen.

Will there be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4?

When asked over Twitter if there was any chance of a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 happening in the future, Gunn definitely answered, “No real chance, no.”

No real chance, no. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2023

Another user claimed it would be possible, but Gunn wouldn’t be involved. The director replied saying that not all of the actors would be involved either and that the movie wouldn’t be called “Vol. 4.”

Nor all those actors. And it wouldn’t be called “vol 4.” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2023

Finally, another user asked what advice or suggestions Gunn would have for Marvel Studios and any director making Vol. 4 with the next Guardians team. The director said he’d first suggest “they don’t call it Vol. 4.”

I’d first suggest they don’t call it Vol 4. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently crossed the $200 million mark domestically and $500 million mark worldwide. In its second week, the film grossed a better-than-expected $62.6 million domestically, making Vol. 3 one of a handful of MCU films to have dipped under a 50% drop as it only dropped 47%.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now in theaters.