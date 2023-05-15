Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew Gets Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Video

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Sony Pictures has revealed a Jessica Drew video for the upcoming animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, giving highlight to Issa Rae’s pregnant Spider-Woman. This marks the official feature debut of the said fan-favorite Marvel character, who was created by Archie Goodwin and Marie Severin in 1977. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 2.

The 30-second video also teases funny interactions between Spider-Woman and Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy, who gets instantly enamored by the charms of Jessica Drew. . It also features a preview of Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara fight against the Vulture.

Check out the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse video below (watch more trailers):

Super moms doing superhero things. ? Happy Mother’s Day!



Meet Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2! Get tickets now: https://t.co/JN8ktusVUB pic.twitter.com/LCi56lZu1C — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) May 14, 2023

Who’s the Voice Cast of Across the Spider-Verse?

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hails from the directing team of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Andy Samberg, Shea Whigham, and more.

The sequel is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Aditya Sood and the first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, are executive producing.