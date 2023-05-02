Poison Ivy DCU Rumor Debunked by James Gunn

Since becoming the co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has used his Twitter to confirm, deny, and clarify many casting rumors involving DC projects. The latest buzz revolves around one of Batman’s adversaries, Poison Ivy.

While promoting his last project with Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn took time out of his busy schedule to debunk the latest rumor surrounding Poison Ivy. Twitter user Sage Fanclub tweeted a fake story from The Hollywood Reporter stating Irish actress Dominique McElligott has been cast as Poison Ivy, according to Gunn’s leaked 10-year plan. “Not a real headline,” Gunn tweeted under the story.

Who Will Play Poison Ivy in the DC Universe?

Casting decisions regarding Poison Ivy and her inclusion in the new DC Universe have yet to be announced.

However, Gunn may not have to look far when determining the next actress to play Dr. Pamela Isley. Karen Gillan, who stars as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, recently expressed her interest in playing Poison Ivy to Total Film magazine.

“I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun. So maybe something like that would be cool,” Gillan told the magazine when asked about playing a character in Gunn’s DC Universe. “Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn’t talk, I would say yes [laughs]. Because working with him has been one of the great joys of my career so far.”

Poison Ivy was last portrayed in a live-action film by Uma Thurman in 1997’s Batman & Robin. If Poison Ivy is cast in a future Batman project, The Brave and the Bold and Matt Reeves’s sequel to The Batman could be potential landing spots for the character.