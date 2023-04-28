Elizabeth Olsen Shocked She Was the Villain in Doctor Strange 2

Nearly a year after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters, many Marvel fans are still stunned by Wanda Maximoff’s heel turn. Because of her desire to reunite with the children that she created for herself in WandaVision, Wanda went on a violent killing spree. Armed with the powers of the Darkhold, she brutally eliminated many of the sorcerers at Kamar-Taj and the entire Illuminati on Earth-838. But it turns out the character’s rebirth as a villain in Doctor Strange 2 also shocked Elizabeth Olsen, who explained her own reaction to the reveal in an interview with BuzzFeed.

“I was shocked the moment they told me what it was about,” revealed Olsen. “I was shocked at the moment they said you were the villain. No one told me until right before we shot it, so that was shocking.”

At the end of Multiverse of Madness, Wanda sacrificed herself to destroy all versions of the Darkhold in the multiverse. Although she appeared to die, this has not been confirmed by Marvel. And Olsen has repeatedly said she wants to return to the MCU. But if her character comes back, who does she want to interact with?

“I guess the new girl I really think is funny, Ms. Marvel,” said Olsen. “Yeah, I think she’s very cute and endearing and enjoyable, and so I would say her.”

