Warner Bros. Announces Voice Cast For Justice League: Warworld

The next DC animated movie has been revealed. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Animation has announced that Justice League: Warworld will be released later this year. And the voice cast will be headlined by returning performers Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Darren Criss as Superman/Clark Kent, and Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince. Although for some reason, Bruce is listed as “Officer Wayne,” while Clark is called “Agent Kent” in the official announcement.

Ike Amadi also stars in the film as Martian Manhunter/J’onn J’onzz, with John DiMaggio as Lobo, Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, and Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul. Strangely enough the character lineup also includes a few DC western heroes including Jonah Hex (Troy Baker) and Bat Lash (Brett Dalton).

Additionally, there are even a few characters from DC’s Warlord fantasy comic that took place in the hidden land of Skartaris, with Teddy Sears as Travis Morgan/Warlord, Roger C. Cross as Machiste, Rachel Kimsey as Mariah Romanova, and Damian O’Hare as Deimos. Matt Bomer will also lend his voice to a character in the film who is only listed as “Old Man,” while Trevor Duvall will play Drifter, and David Lodge will portray a Sheriff.

Here’s the official synopsis from Warner Bros. Animation:

“Until now, the Justice League has been a loose association of superpowered individuals. But when they are swept away to Warworld, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.”

Jeremy Adams, Ernie Albacker & Josie Campbell wrote the script for the film, which was directed by Jeff Wamester. Justice League: Warworld doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will likely arrive this summer. It may even premiere at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Are you intrigued by the next DC animated movie? Let us know in the comment section below!

