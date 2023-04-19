The Venture Bros. Return In First Preview From the Movie

If it seems like it’s been forever since The Venture Bros. was on Adult Swim, it’s because five years can feel like an eternity. It didn’t help that season 7 ended in 2018 with no sense of closure. The series’ executive producers, Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, couldn’t resist running a homage to Darkman as Hank Venture abandoned his family and went a little crazy after discovering that his brother, Dean, had slept with Hank’s girlfriend, Sirena. And judging from the first preview scene from the upcoming Venture Bros. animated movie, it looks the story is going to pick up from that point.

In this newly released clip from The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, Hank’s disappearance has attracted the attention of his former bodyguard, Brock Sampson, and the thinly-veiled S.H.I.E.L.D. parody, O.S.I.. While Dean and his father, Rusty Venture, await news from Brock, it appears that O.S.I. may already be too late to save Hank.

Why is the movie called Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart? Honestly, we have no idea. Regardless, the description of the film does reinforce the idea that it will act as a true series finale for the show.

“The Venture Bros. are back in an all-new movie picking up after the events from the shocking season 7 finale! In a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture’s blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures’ world to order… or end it once and for all.”

Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment are co-producing the film, which will feature the return of Patrick Warburton as Brock Sampson, Chris McCulloch as Hank and General Hunter Gathers, James Urbaniak as Rusty, and Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean. Other confirmed cast members include Nina Arianda as Mantilla, Clancy Brown as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman as Snoopy, Hal Lublin as Clayton, Jane Lynch as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons as Ben, and Dana Snyder as The Alchemist.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will be released direct-to-video later this year. It will subsequently premiere on Adult Swim and Max at currently undetermined dates.

What did you think about the first look at the Venture Bros. movie? Let us know in the comment section below!

