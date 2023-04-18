The Guardians Say Goodbye in New Vol. 3 Promo

It’s no secret that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last iteration for this group of misfits. The previous trailers and featurette have emphasized “the final chapter” and “one last ride.” In the newest promo shared on Marvel’s Twitter account, the Guardians are saying goodbye in Vol. 3.

The footage opens with Peter Quill asking if the team is ready for one last ride. It then leads to a hilarious exchange with Mantis, who is Quill’s half-sister, which we learned in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. When Quill exaggerates that humans die at age 50 on Earth, Mantis thinks Quill is 50 and asks her sibling if he’s about to perish.

Watch the new promo below, which also links to ticketing options for Vol 3.

On May 5, the Guardians say goodbye.



Experience Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn, in theaters 5/5. Get tickets now: https://t.co/FSdr2vnYog #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/yY2k4rtlXz — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 17, 2023

The spot features the rest of the Guardians, including Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Nebula, Rocket, and Groot. With Groot, there’s a brief moment in the promo where the tree’s head is walking around on four legs, similar to how a spider walks.

One of the brief cameos in the promo is Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, who is seen blasting cosmic energy out of his hands in an angry tirade. Other notable appearances include Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord, a.k.a. Starhawk, and Nathan Fillion, who will appear in a cameo role for an undisclosed character.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters on May 5.

Which of the Guardians will survive in Vol. 3? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

