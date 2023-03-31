Anya Taylor-Joy has some big shoes to fill when she stars as Furiosa next year. Charlize Theron originated the role in Mad Max: Fury Road and instantly won fans over with her tough, fearless performance. Fury Road went on to win six Oscars and is widely regarded as one of the best action movies of the 21st century. Now, Taylor-Joy is gearing up to put her own stamp on Theron’s heroine as she explores the character’s origins in George Miller’s upcoming prequel.

Following up on Fury Road‘s critical success will be difficult, but avoiding comparisons to the film seems downright impossible. Regardless, Taylor-Joy (via Inside Total Film podcast) believes one major difference will help Furiosa stand out from the previous installment.

“The main thing that George and I spoke about was that Fury Road is a road movie,” said Taylor-Joy. “You know, it takes place over, I think, three days: getting somewhere, and then turning around, and coming back. And this is an epic. This takes place over a long period of time, and you kind of get to know [Furiosa] better in that way. I love that character so much. That whole experience was mind-boggling, and George is the best.”

Taylor-Joy is starring in Furiosa opposite Chris Hemsworth, who is rumored to be going against type and playing the main villain. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was originally slated to appear in the film as well, but had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Tom Burke eventually stepped in to fill Abdul-Mateen’s role. Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles round out the ensemble, with Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson reprising their Fury Road roles as Rictus Erectus and the Organic Mechanic, respectively.

Furiosa will hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

