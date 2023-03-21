David F. Sandberg Reacts To Shazam! 2’s Criticism

Last Friday, the second big superhero movie of 2022 arrived in theaters. And as was the case with Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, critics haven’t exactly been thrilled by DC’s own Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The sequel’s mixed reception has resulted in a Rotten Tomatoes score of 53%, a sharp decline from the original Shazam!’s rating of 90%. Now, director David F. Sandberg is finally weighing in. In a new thread posted on Twitter, Sandberg reflected on Shazam 2’s occasionally harsh criticism, and he also shared some surprising news about what he plans to do next.

Fury of the Gods is now officially the lowest-reviewed film of Sandberg’s career on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it also has the highest audience score of any film he’s directed, something he was taken aback by. Sandberg admitted that he wasn’t expecting the sequel to reach the critical heights of its predecessor. Regardless, he assured viewers that he’s still proud of the final cut.

On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film ?‍♂️ I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 20, 2023

Aside from its critical reception, the movie’s opening weekend gross of just $30 million domestic doesn’t exactly bode well for a potential Shazam! 3. However, it doesn’t sound like Sandberg is eager to return to the DC Universe anytime soon. In a subsequent tweet, he confirmed that he will be taking a break from the superhero genre in order to make another horror film. And while he may not have any regrets about captaining Billy Batson’s cinematic journey thus far, there is one aspect of directing a superhero movie that he isn’t going to miss.

One thing I’ve really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 20, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters everywhere.

What do you think of Sandberg’s reaction to Shazam! 2’s mixed reviews? Let us know in the comment section below!

