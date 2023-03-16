Helen Mirren Was Nervous During Her First Scene in Shazam! 2

Helen Mirren is considered acting royalty; a decorated performer with over 50 years of experience in film, television, and theater. She has won almost every major acting award, including an Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and BAFTA. However, even someone as experienced as Mirren still gets nervous during a scene, especially when it involves her first superhero film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In a roundtable discussion with EW, the cast of Shazam! 2 sat down to discuss the upcoming sequel. Mirren, who plays the villainous daughter of Atlas known as Hespera, recalled the first scene she filmed on Fury of the Gods. In the scene, Mirren sits across the table from Zachary Levi’s Shazam and menacingly tells him about her evil intentions on Earth. Being that it was Mirren’s introductory scene into the genre, it provided some newfound anxiety.

“It’s this sort of serious conversation across a table,” Mirren explains. “That was my newbie first experience, so I was incredibly nervous doing that scene.” Mirren went so far as to say it was “frightening” for her.

Mirren eventually settled down and embraced the “Shazamily,” the term Levi uses to describe the cast. The fun-loving cast and humor are what fans loved about the first Shazam! Mirren got a taste of that camaraderie on Fury of the Gods and embraced every second of it.

“Being welcomed into that family, as a newcomer, was fabulous,” Mirren told ET at the premiere. “It was the best thing.”

Helen Mirren shares the best part of being welcomed into the "Shazamily." ? #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/7APFzpwuw1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 15, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters on March 17.

