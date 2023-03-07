Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Film Has Reportedly Been Shelved

Nearly four years ago, word broke that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Fiege was moonlighting on a Star Wars movie that he planned to produce for Lucasfilm. Loki showrunner Michael Waldron was even hired to write the film in 2021. However, Variety is reporting that Feige’s Star Wars passion project is no longer in active development.

The report doesn’t offer any specific explanation for why the project is now on the shelf. Regardless, Feige has no shortage of things to work on at Marvel. The most logical explanation is that he will maintain his focus on the MCU instead of branching out. Or as Variety put it, “the MCU are keeping him far, far away from Star Wars for much of the decade.”

Additionally, the report notes that Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie may be a contender to be the next film in theaters in December 2025. And Waititi “would most likely have a part in it as well.” The other Star Wars films currently in development include Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson’s movie (which may take place after the sequel trilogy), and a project to be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Star Wars Celebration is being held in London next month from April 7 to April 10. If Lucasfilm has any news to share about the upcoming movies, it will likely happen there.

Photo Credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Lucasfilm

