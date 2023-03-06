Creed 3 Dethrones Ant-Man 3 At the Weekend Box Office

Over the weekend, Jonathan Majors pulled off the rare feat of having films finish in the #1 and #2 slots at the box office. However, Creed 3 was the clear winner over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In its opening weekend, Creed 3 knocked out all comers with $58.6 million. Majors played Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson, the former friend, turned rival, of Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed. This film was also Jordan’s feature directorial debut.

The news is decidedly less encouraging for Quantumania, which dropped another 61% from last weekend to finish in second place with $12.4 million and $186.7 million to date. Majors’ official debut as Kang the Conqueror helped push the film to a franchise-best $120 million holiday weekend debut three weeks ago.

Unfortunately for Quantumania, its sustained declines over the subsequent two weekends suggest that it does not have strong repeat business. At this rate, it may struggle to reach the $216 million domestic total that Ant-Man and the Wasp had in 2019.

Cocaine Bear finished in third place with $11 million, and $41.2 million through two weeks. Crunchyroll’s limited release of the anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, proved to be unexpectedly strong with $10.1 million over the weekend. In fifth place, Jesus Revolution had $8.65 million, bringing its total to $30.5 million.

Avatar: The Way of Water floated down to sixth place with $3.57 million, the lowest it has gone since it premiered in December. Its new domestic total is $670.6 million, and it will likely surpass Titanic‘s $674 million domestic run later this week. That will make The Way of Water the eighth highest-grossing domestic film of all-time. But it’s worldwide total of $2.282 billion has already made it the fourth highest-grossing film among all movies.

In seventh place, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre had a very modest opening of $3.1 million. Conversely, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish continues to impress with $2.72 million in its eleventh weekend. That brings its domestic total up to $177.1 million. Magic Mike’s Last Dance slipped to ninth place with $1.18 million and $25.3 million to date. And rounding out the top ten is 80 for Brady, which added $845,000 to its $38.3 million total.

What do you think about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s box office woes? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Wasp: Small Worlds

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.