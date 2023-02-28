Venom 2 Almost Featured More of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The most buzzworthy moment of Venom: Let There Be Carnage was saved for the mid-credits scene. Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom are mysteriously transported to a different world, which happens to be in the MCU. The duo end up in a hotel room, and on television is J. Jonah Jameson outing Peter Parker as Spider-Man. While speaking with GQ, Venom 2 director Andy Serkis explained how the scene nearly featured more of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

“It was unsure as to the level of involvement that world would meet with our world,” Serkis said. “There were drafts which had more, a little more, of the other. The unspoken. It was very, very carefully chosen.”

The Venom 2 post-credits scene marked the first crossover between Holland’s Spider-Man and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. A few months later, Hardy’s Brock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene. Brock is sent back to his universe after Doctor Strange erases Peter Parker from everyone’s memory. However, Brock leaves behind a small piece of the Venom symbiote. Morbius‘ credits scenes later implied he wasn’t the only one to cross realities.

Will Hardy’s Venom and Holland’s Spider-Man ever meet onscreen face-to-face? It is unknown at this time. With the symbiote in the MCU, Holland could bond with it in future Spider-Man films. Avengers: Secret Wars, which is being billed as a bigger team-up than Endgame, could be the place to have Hardy’s Venom interact with Holland’s Parker. However, the two credits-scenes prove that at the very least, Marvel and Sony have talked about the potential interaction between Venom and Spider-Man.

Venom 3 is currently in pre-production.

