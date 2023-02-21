Kathryn Newton Reveals the Advice She Got From Brie Larson

Whenever a new actor joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they usually have a story about how one of the franchise’s elder statesmen (or woman) helped shape their perspective on playing a superhero. And with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally out in the world, it’s time for Kathryn Newton to share who eased her own nerves about bringing Cassie Lang to life in the long-awaited sequel.

Newton discussed her path to the MCU in a new interview with Variety. As it turns out, Quantumania wasn’t her first brush with the franchise. She previously met with the studio about another role before the opportunity to play Cassie came along. She didn’t say what the previous role was, but when it didn’t work out, Captain Marvel herself offered her some words of encouragement.

“I met Brie Larson one time,” recalled Newton. “And I hope it’s okay I’m saying it, but I looked at her and I’m like, ‘Listen, I’m up for this Marvel role. This is really weird that I’m meeting you.’ And she’s like, ‘If I can say anything to you, it’s be patient.’ And I did wait awhile — and I just got a random call with an offer.”

Newton also credits longtime Marvel casting director Sarah Halley Finn, who previously cast her in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, for helping her land the part as well. And Larson’s advice eventually paid off.

“Sarah Finn saw something in me, I think she’s the one who recommended me for the role,” said Newton. “And then I just got a call one day and they were like, ‘Hey, Peyton Reed wants to meet you for Ant-Man.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. Okay, I’m ready.’ I was just really ready. So I think timing is everything. Peyton and I met, he told me an amazing story of what the movie was going to be. I thought, ‘Wow, whoever gets this role of Cassie Lang is going to really be different afterwards.’ And I definitely am different after.”

“Then a week later I got a call and Lou [D’Esposito] called me and was like, ‘We’d love for you to be our Cassie Lang,’” continued Newton. “So, it just takes one person. It might have been Sarah Finn, it might have been Peyton, might have been Lou, Kevin, Paul. I don’t know who it was, but somebody said, ‘It’s her turn.’ And I’ve got to thank Brie Larson for telling me to keep patient because it was really good advice.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters everywhere. Larson will next show up as Carol Danvers when The Marvels opens on November 10.

Are you glad that Larson played a role in Newton joining the MCU? Let us know in the comment section below!

