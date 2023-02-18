New Hellboy Movie Confirmed, With Mike Mignola Writing

Rumors spread earlier this week, and now Deadline has confirmed: Millennium Media will make a new Hellboy movie. It’s an interesting choice, given that the last Hellboy movie failed at the box office with star David Harbour (probably correctly) noting that fans seem too attached to Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman’s version to accept a new take. Del Toro’s Hellboy II pointedly ended on a cliffhanger, but a threequel would have dealt with the apocalypse and required a bigger budget than the grosses justified.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will take on a smaller-scale story, with creator Mike Mignola and Sean Golden adapting the script directly from the comics. Set in a small community in 1950s Appalachia, the movie will shoot in Bulgaria, with Brian Taylor directing. As half of the duo Neveldine-Taylor, he previously codirected both Crank movies and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Though the movie’s set to begin filming in a month, Millennium made no casting announcements. However, given that David Harbour’s been pretty vocal with his disappointment over the last film, and Ron Perlman won’t do one without del Toro, Hellboy himself will likely get recast.

In an optimistic statement, Millennium president Jeffrey Greenstein describes The Crooked Man as the first of many, calling it “a departure from all previous Hellboy films where Mike Mignola and the creator of the comics will finally shepherd an authentic version of his stories and characters in film form…Brian Taylor is an expert across the board, and I couldn’t think of a better person to bring this story to life to show our audience this different and original Hellboy slate of films.”

First The Crooked Man has to do well, though. Do you think it will? Let us know in comments below.

