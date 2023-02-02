Daisy Ridley Unsure About Her Star Wars Future

If the Star Wars sequel trilogy taught us anything, it’s that past characters can always return. Controversies aside, the most recent trilogy drew some praise for bringing back legacy characters like Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). Will the next trilogy include characters like Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) or Finn (John Boyega)? Daisy Ridley, who starred as Rey, is unsure if she would return, and recently explained her Star Wars future via The Hollywood Reporter.

“Honestly, I have no idea. I feel like Rey’s story ended in a wonderful way with the last film [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker]. It’s already been an insane three years since that film came out,” Ridley said. “I feel like quite a different person. We’ve all gone through a massive change in the last three years, with lots of crazy things happening. So I really don’t know if there are plans. I just don’t know.”

“I loved my experience, I loved what I got to do and I love the people I got to work with,” Ridley continued. “So, should that happen again, even once, amazing. Because the dream is to really be around nice people that make you feel good and feel heard while you do good work.”

Starring in three billion-dollar Star Wars films can be daunting. Only Marvel films can compare in terms of popularity and recognition. Ridley acknowledges how chaotic her life was as the star of three huge films in five years. However, the actress learned to appreciate her time in this universe on The Rise of Skywalker.

“On the third film [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker], I was very present. On the first two, I was like, ‘Oh my God, they’ve chosen the wrong person. Oh my God, I’m gonna screw it all up. Oh my God, oh my God,'” Ridley said. “It [Rise of Skywalker] was my favorite filming experience for that reason because I was really taking in everything, and none of the joy and excitement had gone. So I felt like I could breathe a little easier. I mean, I loved all of them, but it was nice to really be in my body for that last filming experience.”

