Will Forte Teases His Role in Coyote vs. Acme

Looney Tunes movies that combine live-action with animation are often hit or miss. But given the enduring legacy of the characters, fans can always count on them returning to the big screen at least once every decade or so. This time, it’s Will Forte’s turn to share the screen with the Looney Tunes family in Coyote vs. Acme. The film was announced last February and wrapped production the following May. Now, Forte has reflected on the experience in a brand new sit-down with Collider.

“I mean, it was so fun to make this,” said Forte. “It came out of this article that I think is decades old. Wile E. Coyote is suing the ACME Corporation because of all the different contraptions that have exploded in his face, and stuff like that. And so, I get to play Wile E. Coyote’s lawyer, and it’s a mixture of animation, and it’s like a Who Framed Roger Rabbit? style movie.”

Forte also heaped praise on his two co-stars in the film. “John Cena is so great in it,” he continued. “Lana Condor is in it. It was so much fun making it, and these guys who are making it are so smart. Because you’ve got to figure out where this animated character is going to move to. It was amazing to be a part of it. So, I’m excited to see how it turns out because, of course, I’m acting with a tennis ball a lot of times. There’s a tennis ball for an eye-line, and it’s moving around. So, yeah, I think, I don’t know how much more I can say about it, but I’ve blathered on for a while.”

The movie is based on a fake news story that writer and humorist Ian Frazier published in The New Yorker back in 1990. Forte’s character will represent the Coyote in court against his former boss, played by Cena, who is defending the ACME Corporation. Condor’s character is still a mystery. Regardless, it sounds like Wile E. won’t be the only Looney Tunes staple making an appearance in the film.

“There are so many different characters from that universe that are involved,” teased Forte. “It was a real honor to get to act with all these beloved cartoon characters.”

Dave Green is directing Coyote vs. Acme from a screenplay by Samy Burch. The film also counts James Gunn and Chris DeFaria as two of its producers. Originally, Warner Bros. was planning to release the film on July 21 of this year. But now that the studio’s upcoming Barbie movie has claimed that spot for itself, its current premiere date is unknown.

Are you excited to watch Forte interact with various Looney Tunes characters? Let us know in the comment section below!

