Daisy Ridley Comments On Rey’s Parentage in Star Wars

It’s been over three years since the latest Star Wars trilogy concluded, and fans are still discussing the controversy behind Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) lineage. After teasing the mystery behind her parents in The Force Awakens, Rey learned that her parents were “nobodies” in The Last Jedi, a decision that did not sit well with many fans. However, The Rise of Skywalker backpedaled the revelation and made Rey the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. Arguably, the most important opinion in this Star Wars debate belongs to Daisy Ridley, who weighed in on the saga over Rey’s parentage with Rolling Stone.

“Well, J.J. [Abrams] was the one who was like, she is of no one, so it wasn’t just The Last Jedi where that was the message,” said Ridley. “What was interesting about the last one, for me, was that you can be a hero and not come from anywhere or you can be a hero and come from literally the worst person in the universe. You’re not your parents, you’re not your grandparents, you’re not your bloodline and you’re not the generations before you. So, I always was like, sure.”

If Ridley’s comments about Abrams are true, this takes some of the heat off the back of writer/director Rian Johnson. He [Johnson] received the brunt of the backlash because the idea of Rey’s nonessential parents occurred in his movie, The Last Jedi. At the end of the day, Ridley acknowledges that although Rey’s parentage was not her decision, she accepts what happened.

“It’s beyond my pay grade,” Ridley added. “I say the words, do the thing. I do love the version of, you can be anyone you want to be, but I also love the version where you can rectify wrongs and can’t help what you’re born into.”

Do you side with Daisy Ridley in the debate over Rey’s parentage in Star Wars? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

