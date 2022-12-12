Kemp Powers Teases The Spot’s Role in the Next Two Spider-Verse Films

In less than 24 hours, Sony will release the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which should give fans their best look yet at next summer’s highly-anticipated sequel. Presumably, the footage will include a new glimpse at The Spot, the film’s main villain, as voiced by Jason Schwartzman. The nature of the character’s evil plan remains a tightly-guarded secret for now. Regardless, it’s going to take more than just one movie for Miles Morales and his interdimensional allies to defeat him. During a recent interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar+), co-director Kemp Powers confirmed that The Spot will also have a role to play in the upcoming third installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Sony was initially planning to release Across the Spider-Verse with “Part One” affixed to its title, setting the stage for Part Two to arrive in 2024. However, the filmmakers later changed the third movie’s title to Beyond the Spider-Verse. But despite the change, Powers indicates that the next two films are still two halves of the same story. He also suggested that Miles and his latest adversary have more in common than viewers might think.

“The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke,” admitted Powers. “But when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential. His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse. He’s the villain of the next two films… and let’s just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways.”

In addition to all of the new characters joining the fray next year, Across the Spider-Verse will also reunite Miles with a few fan-favorites from the original film. That includes Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, and Powers says we can expect a deep dive into her own backstory as well.

“[The sequel examines] the unique dilemma of being Gwen Stacy,” teased Powers. “She’s a vigilante seen as responsible for the death of her world’s Peter Parker.” And similar to the quandary Miles faced in 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse, “The cop in charge of tracking her down is her father.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 2, 2023. It will be followed by Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024.

