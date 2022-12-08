DC Studios Rumored To Be Moving on From the Snyderverse

The ascension of James Gunn and Peter Safran to the top of DC Studios gave fans hope that the storied DC comic book heroes could be revitalized on the big screen. However, Gunn and Safran’s plans to move forward may also mean that the DC Extended Universe created by director Zack Snyder will come to a close.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn and Safran are rumored to be considering “a truly fresh start” that would have “no baggage from any previous regimes as they set about resetting how DC movies and shows are made.” That would presumably mean recasting the major roles in the DC film universe, including Henry Cavill’s Superman.

THR notes that Cavill was “not incorrect” when he said he was back as Superman last month. Prior to Gunn and Safran taking over DC Studios, plans were in development for a Man of Steel sequel with Cavill in the lead. Regardless, previous reports have indicated that the project has not made any progress since then. Cavill may not even have a formal deal to return.

Additionally, THR put forth the wild idea that Jason Momoa could remain with the new DC Universe after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Instead of playing Aquaman, the report suggests that Momoa may play Lobo, an intergalactic mercenary and antihero. The big problem with that scenario is that Lobo isn’t exactly well-known among the general public. The Aquaman sequel is far more likely to be a hit than a Lobo movie. As a case study, even Dwayne Johnson’s star power couldn’t make Black Adam a mega-blockbuster.

Another inherent issue is that all of DC’s 2023 movies are built on the foundation of Synder’s DCEU. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom all take place in that continuity. Even the second season of Gunn’s HBO Max series, Peacemaker, is a part of that world. Simply abandoning it may only invite fan uproar.

THR notes that Gunn and Safran will unveil their DC plan to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week. For now, all we know for sure is that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 treatment was rejected by Gunn and Safran because it didn’t fit in with their plans. Gunn and Safran are also unlikely to interfere with Matt Reeves’ plans for The Batman sequel and its HBO Max spinoffs.

Should the DCEU be shuttered? Or would you prefer a soft reboot that maintains most of the current cast? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Lobo by Keith Giffen & Alan Grant Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.