Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 Is Not Going Forward

Earlier this week, Gal Gadot shared a social media message which suggested that news about her future as Wonder Woman was around the corner. However, that future is now very much in question. Via The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 has been shut down by the new DC Studios heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

According to the report, Jenkins and Geoff Johns recently submitted their treatment for the Wonder Woman 3 script. That duo had previously co-written Wonder Woman 1984. Regardless, Gunn and Safran reportedly told Jenkins that her take on the sequel did not fit in with their larger plans for the DC Universe. This also means that Jenkins’ sequel is “considered dead in its current incarnation.”

Additionally, THR notes that Gunn and Safran’s DC plans are rumored to involve a clean break from the Snyderverse. That would include shuttering plans for Henry Cavill to return as Superman in another movie. Even Gadot and Jason Momoa’s respective time as Wonder Woman and Aquaman could come to an end. But if we’re being honest, no one expects Ezra Miller to be back as Barry Allen beyond The Flash movie. Miller is simply a never-ending public relations nightmare whose legal problems have yet to be resolved.

However, if Gunn and Safran elect to shutter the Snyderverse, it would be complicated by the fact that all of 2023’s DC movies are firmly in the universe started by Zack Snyder. That includes Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the aforementioned Flash film. If, for example, the Aquaman sequel or Blue Beetle turn out to be major hits, it would be hard to argue against making sequels. But for now, that’s what the chatter is saying.

Gunn and Safran are expected to unveil their DC outline to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zazlov next week. However, it may be some time before fans are privy to what those plans entail.

How do you feel about Wonder Woman 3‘s cancellation and the possible end of the Snyderverse? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Wonder Woman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.