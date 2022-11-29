Terraforming Mars Board Game Optioned for TV or Movie Adaptation

The list of board games adapted into movies is a fairly short one, but it seems about to add one more. Terraforming Mars, a complex “engine builder” game that can be played solo or with others — and is reportedly pretty challenging overall — just got optioned by production company Cobalt Knight, according to Deadline. The company is cofounded by Christopher Kaminski, a former video game producer on titles like Armored Core 4. Per the report, the company is leaning towards a TV adaptation but a movie could happen instead, or additionally.

Here’s the official description of the game: “In the 2400s, mankind begins to terraform the Planet Mars. Giant corporations, sponsored by the world government on earth, initiate huge projects to raise the temperature, the oxygen level and the ocean coverage until the environment is habitable. In Terraforming Mars, you play one of those corporations and work together in the Terraforming process, but compete in doing the best work, with victory points awarded not only for your contribution to the Terraforming, but also for advancing human infrastructure throughout the solar systems and other commendable achievements.”

The description continues: “The players acquire unique project cards, which represent anything from introducing plant life or animals, hurling asteroids at the surface, building cities, and establishing Greenhouse gas industries to heat up the atmosphere. You compete for the best places for your city tiles, ocean tiles and Greenery tiles. When the Terraforming process is Complete, the player Corporation with the most victory points wins.”

Says Kaminski in the announcement: “We are excited to explore the unique human drama that inherently comes along with running a company tasked with literally creating oceans, building prosperous cities, and balancing the ecology of plant and animal life.”

No word yet on when they might start development.

Have you played Terraforming Mars? Would you want to see it as a TV series or movie? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Purchase: Indie Boards and Cards Terraforming Mars Board Game, Multicolor

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.