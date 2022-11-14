Margot Robbie Says Her Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Dead

Dead men tell no tales, but dead movies reveal themselves in larger profile pieces sometimes. Margot Robbie‘s doing press for her upcoming movie Babylon, and in the process took the time to update fans on her Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Planned as a separate film from the prior Pirates continuity, the movie was set to be written by Robbie’s Birds of Prey collaborator Christina Hodson. But in a Vanity Fair story, the actress has some news. Moreover, it isn’t good for anyone who wanted to see her in a world of eyepatches and peg-legs.

Flat-out, the project is dead. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” she says. Fans of the ride suspected her project might center on the redheaded pirate who appears a few times. Most notably, she supervises the scene of a stolen property auction. The one that notably replaced the controversial “Take a wench for a bride” display.

Disney may have missed an opportunity, but Robbie will undoubtedly be fine.

Would you have liked to see a Margot Robbie-led Pirates? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Complete Visual Guide



We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.