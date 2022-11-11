Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Gets 2025 Date From Paramount

Good news for fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender. An animated movie based on the beloved Nickelodeon series is on its way to the big screen as Paramount confirmed a release date for the project. Per Variety, the untitled Avatar: The Last Airbender film will arrive in theaters on October 10, 2025.

Lauren Montgomery will direct while Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the duo who created the original series, will serve as producers alongside Eric Coleman. Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Animation, and the recently formed Avatar Studios will produce the film. The plot details remain under wraps, and the working title for the film is Untitled Aang Avatar.

Ever since the creation of Avatar Studios in 2021, The Last Airbender franchise continued to expand. This past June, Paramount and Nickelodeon announced that two more Avatar movies are in development, bringing the total to three films. In addition to animation, Netflix is adapting a live-action Last Airbender series. Developed by Albert Kim, the live-action series features an ensemble cast of Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, and Daniel Dae Kim. Production wrapped on the series in June 2022.

Avatar: The Last Airbender aired from 2005-2008 on Nickelodeon. The series followed Aang, a young boy believed to be the last Avatar who can harness the four elements: earth, air, fire, and water. Along with his friends Katara and Sokka, Aang must master the elements to defeat the villainous Fire Nation. It also spawned a spinoff series, The Legend of Korra.

Paramount also announced an untitled SpongeBob movie, set to come out on May 23, 2025. The film will be produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation.

